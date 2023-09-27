Obituary: Naomi Thede

Naomi Thede

1939 - 2023

Naomi Thede, 84, of Gilbert, Arizona died peacefully at the Lund Hospice Home on Sept. 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will take place in Iowa next summer.



Naomi was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 4, 1939, as the only daughter of five children. She graduated from Marshalltown High School and continued her education at St. Luke’s Methodist School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



While studying nursing, Naomi met Norman Thede, who was in medical school. They married in May of 1960 and upon graduation moved to Terre Haute, Indiana where Naomi worked in Surgery and Emergency at St. Anthony’s Hospital.

In 1963 they moved to Britt, Iowa and Naomi worked as a registered nurse in her husband’s medical practice for over 25 years. She was a member of the Britt United Church of Christ until 1996 and the Britt United Methodist Church until retirement. In 1999, Norm and Naomi retired and moved to Clarkdale, Arizona.



After retiring to Arizona, they joined the Mountain View United Methodist Church, where Naomi was an active member of the bell choir and held several leadership positions. Naomi also enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting, and donated many of her handmade treasures to Angel’s Attic. She was also a talented pianist who loved playing her grand piano. Naomi’s musical talent was appreciated by many, and her family especially enjoyed all the Christmas carols she played during the holidays.





Naomi is survived by her three children: Mark (Molly) Thede of Chandler, AZ; Kim (Brian) Turnmeyer of Forest City, IA; and Beth (Kevin) Dahle of Northfield, MN. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with her brothers: Dean (Joey) Arney of Bettendorf, IA; Craig Arney of Minneapolis, MN; Paul Arney of Postville, IA; and Herb (Teresa) Arney of Albion, IA. Naomi had many nieces and nephews as well.



Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, her parents, Max and Elizabeth Arney, and her sisters-in-law, Claudia and Jerrine Arney.





The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Gilbert where she resided the past two years, and the staff at Lund Hospice Home where she spent her final days, for providing love and care to Naomi.



Information provided by the family.