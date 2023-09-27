OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Copper Canyon fire station rezoning tabled Infrastructure needs may double for Camp Verde Invasive species fight gets funding boost NEED TO KNOW Clemenceau School celebrates 100 years Bienvenida ciudad hermana Mazatan (Welcome sister city Mazatan) Yavapai-Apache Nation Tribal Housing to build 48 homes Time is ticking to apply for Cottonwood City Council seat Northern Arizona Hospice celebrates 40 years Behind-the-scenes glimpse of Cottonwood police chief’s firing

Subscribe Now
Wed, Sept. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Naomi Thede

Naomi Thede

Naomi Thede

Originally Published: September 27, 2023 midnight

Naomi Thede

1939 - 2023

Naomi Thede, 84, of Gilbert, Arizona died peacefully at the Lund Hospice Home on Sept. 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will take place in Iowa next summer.

Naomi was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 4, 1939, as the only daughter of five children. She graduated from Marshalltown High School and continued her education at St. Luke’s Methodist School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

While studying nursing, Naomi met Norman Thede, who was in medical school. They married in May of 1960 and upon graduation moved to Terre Haute, Indiana where Naomi worked in Surgery and Emergency at St. Anthony’s Hospital.

In 1963 they moved to Britt, Iowa and Naomi worked as a registered nurse in her husband’s medical practice for over 25 years. She was a member of the Britt United Church of Christ until 1996 and the Britt United Methodist Church until retirement. In 1999, Norm and Naomi retired and moved to Clarkdale, Arizona.

After retiring to Arizona, they joined the Mountain View United Methodist Church, where Naomi was an active member of the bell choir and held several leadership positions. Naomi also enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting, and donated many of her handmade treasures to Angel’s Attic. She was also a talented pianist who loved playing her grand piano. Naomi’s musical talent was appreciated by many, and her family especially enjoyed all the Christmas carols she played during the holidays.

Naomi is survived by her three children: Mark (Molly) Thede of Chandler, AZ; Kim (Brian) Turnmeyer of Forest City, IA; and Beth (Kevin) Dahle of Northfield, MN. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with her brothers: Dean (Joey) Arney of Bettendorf, IA; Craig Arney of Minneapolis, MN; Paul Arney of Postville, IA; and Herb (Teresa) Arney of Albion, IA. Naomi had many nieces and nephews as well.

Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, her parents, Max and Elizabeth Arney, and her sisters-in-law, Claudia and Jerrine Arney.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Gilbert where she resided the past two years, and the staff at Lund Hospice Home where she spent her final days, for providing love and care to Naomi.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News