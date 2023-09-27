‘A Peter, Paul and Mary Experience’ by renowned tribute band MacDougal Street West live at the Fisher Theatre Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Celebrate the spirit, songs and stories of Peter, Paul and Mary when renowned tribute band MacDougal Street West brings its live show and concert ‘A Peter, Paul and Mary Experience’ to Sedona.

There will be two performances on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

You supply the memories … we’ll supply the songs! MacDougal Street West brings back the ballads, humor and emotions of the 60s for today’s audiences. Recall the magic! Experience the acoustic music and harmonies of Peter, Paul and Mary that changed the world.

MacDougal Street West offers the sounds of Greenwich Village now. The band consists of Mary Alberts, Rick Shore, Paul Auer and Bill Rice.

The new flowering of a vibrant musical tradition was rooted in Greenwich Village of the early 1960s. Legendary folk singers and songwriters of that era could first be heard nightly in the cafes stretching along fabled MacDougal Street.

Today, great folk still lives on in MacDougal Street West. The urban vibe of Greenwich Village elicits memories of exciting times past and hopes for brighter days ahead.

‘A Peter, Paul and Mary Experience’ by MacDougal Street West will be performed live on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with MacDougal Street West band members in the lobby after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.