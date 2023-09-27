Sedona Car Club Annual Car Show

The Sedona Car Club’s 40th Annual Car Show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Sedona Airport. This year’s show will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Corvette. The time of the event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check-in time for cars entered in the show is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Entry forms can be found on the car club website at SedonaCarClub.com. Registration fees for Classes A-L are $30; non-judged display (all years) is $25; Non-judged Corvettes after 2004, kit cars, homebuilts, etc. will be welcome in the Display Class. Trophies will be awarded for First and Second Place, Sedona Car Club Presidents’ Choice, Best of Show, and Mayor’s Choice. Entries are limited to the first 110 cars. Mail registration forms to Sedona Car Club, 160 Rojo Vista Court, Sedona. Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Questions can be directed to Mike Clark at PailMan@AOL.com or by phone at 928-284-3120.