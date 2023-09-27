Sedona Heritage Museum announces return of Historical Interpreters Program

The Sedona Heritage Museum is excited to announce the return of its popular monthly program featuring historical interpreters. The program returns on Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. with a new name: History Alive!

History Alive! features costumed interpreters dressed as people from Sedona’s history sharing those peoples’ stories. Historical figures you may meet during the program include Ruth and Walter Jordan (orchardists who owned the site and buildings where the Museum is today), Dorothea Tanning (photographer and wife of famed artist Max Ernst), Patty Fox (a local rancher’s wife), Sedona Schnebly (Sedona’s namesake), and J.J. Thompson (19th century homesteader).



After the event, stick around to meet the actors and enjoy a snack.



Attendees should be aware that this event is a walking tour on the grounds of the Museum. They are encouraged to dress appropriately, and keep the weather in mind. Though there are a few chairs, attendees will be standing for most of the program.



Tickets are now available online. Adult tickets are $15 each. Children under 13 attend free.

Visit SedonaMuseum.org/history-alive/ for more information.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona, Arizona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.