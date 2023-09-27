OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Copper Canyon fire station rezoning tabled Infrastructure needs may double for Camp Verde Invasive species fight gets funding boost NEED TO KNOW Clemenceau School celebrates 100 years Bienvenida ciudad hermana Mazatan (Welcome sister city Mazatan) Yavapai-Apache Nation Tribal Housing to build 48 homes Time is ticking to apply for Cottonwood City Council seat Northern Arizona Hospice celebrates 40 years Behind-the-scenes glimpse of Cottonwood police chief’s firing

Subscribe Now
Wed, Sept. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Swifties Say Taylor Swift Put Travis Kelce 'on the Map' in New Prank

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: September 27, 2023 1 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News