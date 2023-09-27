Verde River Day is back for 34th annual celebration

Join the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce for the 34th annual Verde River Day at Dead Horse Ranch State Park on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce Director of Operations Andrea Schultz says, just like every year, she is thrilled for the festivities.

“Verde River Day is my favorite event of the year and we always look forward to sharing it with the community,” Schultz said. “The festivities celebrate our community’s connection to the free-flowing Verde River and highlights preservation and care of this vital resource for both people and wildlife.”

Schultz says the event is extremely important to the community and provides information about the Verde Valley.

“The purpose of the event remains the same as it always has, the biggest change year-to-year is which organizations or performances are in attendance,” she said. “We bring together organizations that focus on natural resources, conservation, and education, as well as tons of family-friendly activities.”

Aside from gaining knowledge, Schultz said the event is family-friendly and is a great way to get to know the community and its members.

“For our community, this is a great opportunity to enjoy live music, get to know the organizations that support our local riparian ways, participate in canoe rides or the fishing clinic, or just explore Dead Horse Ranch State Park,” Schultz said. “We will have food provided by the Knights of Columbus and the Verde Valley Moose Lodge as well as over tons of non-profit exhibitors.”

Verde River Day will be a one-day outdoor experience on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 675 Dead Horse Ranch Road, Cottonwood. For more information, visit Facebook.com/VerdeRiverDay/.