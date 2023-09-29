OFFERS
Lights are on at CV Sports Complex, but stay off the grass Traffic stop leads to drug charges Wildfire pushes smoke into Sedona Copper Canyon fire station rezoning tabled Infrastructure needs may double for Camp Verde Invasive species fight gets funding boost NEED TO KNOW Clemenceau School celebrates 100 years Bienvenida ciudad hermana Mazatan (Welcome sister city Mazatan) Yavapai-Apache Nation Tribal Housing to build 48 homes

Lights are on at CV Sports Complex, but stay off the grass

Dark Sky-compliant lights are on 24/7 this weekend at the Camp Verde Sports Complex. (Photo courtesy of Ken Krebbs)

Dark Sky-compliant lights are on 24/7 this weekend at the Camp Verde Sports Complex. (Photo courtesy of Ken Krebbs)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: September 29, 2023 12:03 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of Ken Krebbs)

The Dark Sky-compliant lights are up and on for the Camp Verde Sports Complex.

Public Works Director Ken Krebbs said the lights will remain turned on through the night and through the weekend “to complete their burn off.”

Also, residents are being asked to stay off the playing fields because they have been overseeded. Krebbs said the field should be avoided until after Oct. 11 to allow for germination.

The Town of Camp Verde has been designated an International Dark Sky Community since 2018. Compliant lighting is meant to minimize light “pollution,” so the field lights do not interfere with the starry night sky or cast light into nearby homes.

The LED lights, which have a 25-year warranty from MUSCO, have been in place for a year, but the Town had to wait for APS to bring electricity to the new complex. Public Works also installed LED lights at Butler Park.

Camp Verde’s field lights were paid for with a grant from Arizona State Parks & Trails.

