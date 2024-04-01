Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked
This is the front grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they’re parked. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar. file)