Cell tower meeting in Cornville today Airport meeting planned for April 4 Fire ravages apartment complex in Prescott Valley Indoor pool closes, outdoor opens Get stoked about city's new skateboard shop Dead Horse discourages rock artists MatForce and partners celebrate three-year drop in Yavapai County accidental overdose deaths Verde Valley Veteran Stand Down makes its return for third time Get Out: Learn to shred with the Cottonwood Public Library From legal cases to hiring a new town manager, Camp Verde Council has busy week

Tue, April 02
Airport meeting planned for April 4

Jeff Tripp, airport manager, will be sharing a presentation at the next meeting of the Cottonwood Community Awareness Group with the topic Airport Operations on Thursday, April 4 at 5:30 p.m. (VVN/file/Vyto Starinskas)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: April 2, 2024 11:06 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — The next meeting of the Cottonwood Community Awareness Group with the topic Airport Operations will be on Thursday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m., and Jeff Tripp, Airport Manager, will be sharing a presentation.

The meeting will be held at in the City Council Chambers-Riverfront (1083 E. River Front Road).

These meetings allow members of the local community to connect with city council members, meet city staff and learn about the government process.

To view the meeting online via ZOOM, please go to https://zoom.us/j/95889402327.

No registration is required to attend the CCAG meetings. Light refreshments will be provided.

