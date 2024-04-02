Airport meeting planned for April 4

COTTONWOOD — The next meeting of the Cottonwood Community Awareness Group with the topic Airport Operations will be on Thursday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m., and Jeff Tripp, Airport Manager, will be sharing a presentation.

The meeting will be held at in the City Council Chambers-Riverfront (1083 E. River Front Road).

These meetings allow members of the local community to connect with city council members, meet city staff and learn about the government process.

To view the meeting online via ZOOM, please go to https://zoom.us/j/95889402327.

No registration is required to attend the CCAG meetings. Light refreshments will be provided.