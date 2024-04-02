Camp Verde town manager field now down to 2

CAMP VERDE - The Town of Camp Verde announced today that another finalist for the position of town manager has dropped out of contention, leaving two people to be interviewed this week.

Scotty Douglass, the former Cottonwood town manager withdrew from the process. The council had chosen four finalists, but Charles "Chad" Morris dropped out last week to take another position.

The final two left standing are Miranda Fisher and Carla Reece.

Fisher has served in executive management positions in the public and nonprofit sectors for the past 9 years. She holds a doctoral degree in Public Administration from California Baptist University, a master’s degree in Public Administration from Pennsylvania State College, and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Technical Communication from Colorado State University. Currently serving as the town administrator for the Town of Nederland, Colorado (2021 – present), Fisher also served as deputy town administrator/town clerk in Nederland (2019-2021) and the regional director at AACRES NEVADA, LLC in Las Vegas (2015-2019).

"As an accomplished professional with a robust background in public administration, my leadership philosophy has consistently driven my approach in fostering community collaboration, operational efficiency, and strategic planning," Fisher stated in a news release from the Town of Camp Verde. "I am eager to bring my proven leadership and strategic planning skills to address the specific challenges and

opportunities that Camp Verde is poised to encounter.”

Reece is an experienced local government professional with nearly 30 years of public management service in Arizona. She holds a Master of Public Policy degree and a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies from American Military University. Most recently serving as the Human Resources administrator/deputy town clerk for the Town of Cave Creek, Reece also served as the city clerk for the City of Tempe (2019-2023), the Public Safety communications manager for the City of Casa Grande (2017-2019), the city clerk/emergency management coordinator for the City of Litchfield Park (2014-2017), the district administrator for the Northwest Fire District in southern Arizona (2010-2014) and various positions with the City of Tucson (1995-2010).

“My character traits, values, ethical framework and intrinsic motivators correspond well with the need to form an environment of trust, respect and shared vision," she stated in the news release. "I realize that growth comes with its challenges and residents may be divided on how the Town should plan for the future. My skill as a mediator and my respectful approach to active listening help form consensus and create a path to move forward with a shared vision.”

Camp Verde will have a two-day interview process this week. On Thursday, April 4, the public is invited to a meet-and-greet with Reece and Fisher from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Camp Verde Community Library. Each will give introductory remarks and then community members may visit with them individually.

Then on Friday, April 5, starting at 7:30 a.m., the Camp Verde Town Council has scheduled a special meeting that will be executive session to thoroughly interview Fisher and Reece and discuss contract terms.