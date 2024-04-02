Candidates revealed in Verde Valley council races

All municipalities in the Verde Valley will have council elections this year. April 1 was the deadline for candidates to file their petitions of candidacy.

Cottonwood

Two mayoral candidates – current Councilmember Michael Mathews and Ann Shaw – have met the qualifications and will be on the ballot in the July 30 election, according to a press release by Tricia Lewis, Public Information Officer on Tuesday, March 2.

Meanwhile, eight residents make up the large field of council candidates on the ballot: Councilmember Helaine Kurot, Bob Marks, Bill Tinnin, Lindsay Masten, Joy Mosley, Felicia Coates, Holly Grigaitis and Heather Piper White, Lewis said.

There are three council seats open and the mayor’s seat, which only has two candidates this time.

All the mayoral and council candidates were at a community meet-and-greet in March that was attended by more than 75 residents interested in hearing from each of the candidates. The city said they will be scheduling at least one more meet-and-greet before the election.

Camp Verde

The race for mayor in Camp Verde looks to be politically charged, with incumbent Dee Jenkins facing former mayor Charles German and the owner of Arena del Loma Tanner Bryson. German narrowly lost to Jenkins in 2020, and Bryson has been the center of some town code conversations that have spread town-wide. The mayor’s term is two years.

Meanwhile, 10 people are running for three available council seats. That includes incumbents Jackie Baker and Jessie Murdock. Councilmember Cris McPhail opted not to run again. The eight other candidates are Terry Andrews, Brian Bolton, Kai Buchanan, Robert Foreman, Dave Inman, Jerry “Geronimo” Martin, Thomas “TC” Noble and Patricia Seybold. The council terms are for four years.

The candidates will appear on the July 30 Primary ballot along with Proposition 476, which asks voters for a Permanent Base Adjustment. According to Town Hall, there will be several public forums to educate voters about Prop 476.

Write-in candidates have until June 20 to file to run for mayor or council. The new council chooses the vice mayor for the next term.

Clarkdale

Mayor Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer and challenger Cynthia Malla filed petitions for the mayor’s race, and four residents filed petitions for the two open council seats in town, according to Town Clerk Charity Brooks.

Mayor Robyn Prud'homme-Bauer’s term ends in 2024 and she was elected in 2020.

The terms of Councilmembers Marney Babbitt-Pierce and Debbie Hunseder expire this year, and both have filed for re-election, along with challengers Amanda Arnold and Nathan Porter.

The terms for Councilmembers Lisa O’Neil and Laura Jones run out in 2026.

The town council consists of one Mayor and four Council Members, all elected to serve staggered four-year terms.

The mayor's position is elected and the vice mayor is chosen by a vote of the town council every two years.

Jerome

Mayor Christina “Alex” Barber and councilmembers Jane Moore Dr. Jack Dillenberg and Sonia Sheffield all submitted petitions to be on the ballot in Jerome for City Council, according to Town Manager/Clerk Brett Klein. Councilmember Sage Harvey resigned last month.

The only other person who submitted paperwork to be on the ballot in the July 30 election in Jerome is newcomer Issam “Izzy” Sharif.

There is no separate election for mayor in Jerome. The mayor and vice mayor are chosen by the new council at the first meeting.

Elections for all five councilmembers are in even-numbered years. Even though five people are running for five open seats, election is not automatic. They will still appear on the ballot, with write-in candidates as an option.

Important dates:

Last day to register to voter: July 1

First Day to request early ballot by mail: July 3

Last Day to request early ballot by mail: July 19

Primary Early Voting Dates: July 3-26 (closed July 4)

In-Person Voting: July 30

General Election Nov. 5