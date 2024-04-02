Cell tower meeting in Cornville today

COTTONWOOD — There will be special session of the Verde Valley Fire District Fire Board at the Cornville Station #32 in the apparatus bay at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, to discuss a cell tower to be built at the station on Page Springs Road near Cornville Road.

"The subject of this special session will be the proposed cell tower at station #32," according to Jim Collins, President - Cornville Community Association.

The letter was sent to CCA members on Thursday, March 28, notifying them of the meeting.

Dozens of people turned out for a Verde Valley Fire District Board meeting at the Cornville firehouse on Tuesday evening, Feb. 27, to hear about a proposed tower at the station.

At the meeting, the board and the chief decided to table the agenda item to build a 100-foot communications/cell phone tower at the firehouse near the intersection of Page Springs Road and Cornville Road until concerns could be studied.