Another week of great live music at Sound Bites Grill

Every week Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona delivers some of the best live music in Sedona.

A great menu, beautiful lighting, a professional sound system and a New York City supper-club-ambiance, turn this upscale restaurant into the perfect venue to see and listen to talented musicians, up close and personal while dining on scrumptious fare and creative cuisine.

On Wednesday, April 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s Patrick Ki entertaining.

Ki is a much-loved guitar virtuoso that provides the perfect backdrop for a night of fine dining and easy listening.

He has recorded numerous CDs, and plays all over town, garnering a solid following of locals who come out to hear him play and enjoy his impeccable musicianship.

On Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s ‘Chill on the Hill’ with the legendary Robin Mille.

Robin plays all the Classics with the kind of vigor that stays with you through the night. He is a true Sedona icon. He is one of Sedona’s most talented and proficient performing musicians. He has written, recorded and produced numerous CDs spanning the full spectrum of music styles and genres.

On Friday, April 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. its Michael Lucarelli performing solo.

Lucarelli is a finger-picking style guitarist with a great command of lyrical movement and artistic expression. He is known for his diverse and expressive style, blending rock, popular, jazz, classical and Latin, as well as original compositions.

He has made numerous radio and television appearances including CBS’s Touched By An Angel, and most recently his music was Featured on Warner Brothers Television hit TV show ‘Major Crimes’. He has also entertained for industry notables such as Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks, Robert Redford, and Arts & Entertainment.

On Saturday, April 6, it’s The Dave Len Scott Jaz Quartet jazzing up the night.

Dave Len Scott brings together a beautiful classical sound with high-compression lead trumpet playing and piano, balancing power and innovation with charismatic, singing tones. His studies include jazz trumpet with Blue Note’s Louis Smith, and he has toured and recorded with such acts as Boz Scaggs, Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, the Marcus Shelby Orchestra, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Brass Monkey Brass Band, and the Dave Scott Jazz Quartet.

Dave is a fluent pianist and History of Jazz lecturer, as well as a private trumpet instructor and Adjunct Faculty for the California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley, Berkeley City College. Dave is also trumpet instructor at Sonoma State University.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their website. Some shows are ticketed events.