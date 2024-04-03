Bike race rolls into Clarkdale

Buckle your bike helmets! There’s a new community event rolling into the Verde Valley. On April 6, the historic streets of Clarkdale will become a blur of bicycles when the 2024 Clarkdale Historic Downtown Criterium race comes to town.

People around here haven’t seen anything like it, explained Jen Mabery, Community Health Education Coordinator, who is helping put on the event.

Streets will be blocked off for the day-long event and there will be a parade, farmers market and food trucks from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There is a potential field limit of up to 75 to 100 racers for each of the 10 races, she said. Most likely it will be like 40 or 50 riders in each race. The full course is 9/10s of a mile and the amateur course is about a half mile. Three will be juniors, masters and women's and men’s riders.

The community all-wheels parade starts at 10:35 a.m. and will be led by Clarkdale Mayor Robyn Prud ’ homme-Bauer with bikes, scooters, wheelchairs, skateboards and roller-skates. All wheels are welcome, she added.

The race is being hosted by the Yavapai County Health Services and the Verde Valley Bicycle Co. in Cottonwood in cooperation with the town.

“Safety, relationships, success, working hard, and having fun are our goals,” explained Mabery, “We will have nearly 80 volunteers for this event.”

“It’s the ultimate spectator sport,” she said. “Fans will be able to immerse themselves in the action, even while hanging out in the park.”

While the 10 individual races are going on, there will be a Bike Rodeo Skills Course for all ages and bikes, a farmers market, music, a beer and wine tent and Tai Chi sessions.

This event is brought by Greg Miranda, owner of Verde Valley Bicycle Company, and with the help of these top sponsors: Chain Reaction, The Town of Clarkdale, BAC-Bicycle Advisory Committee, Yavapai County Community Health Services, Confluence 928, US Forest Service, USA Cycling, ABRA, Arizona Bicycle Racing, and the Sedona Mountain Bike Academy, said Mabery.

They need more volunteers, Mabery said, and people who want to volunteer should contact greg@verdevalleybicyclecompany.com

Link to registration: https://www.bikereg.com/clarkdalecrit

This event is in combination with The Verde Valley Rally event on April 7. For more information, visit VerdeValleyRally.com.