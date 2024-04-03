‘Food, Inc. 2’ premiere April 9 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the world to present the one-day-only global premiere of ‘Food, Inc. 2’ showing Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Food, Inc. 2’ is a timely and urgent follow-up to the Oscar-nominated documentary from directors Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo.

In the sequel, Kenner and Robledo reunite with investigative authors Michael Pollan (The Omnivore’s Dilemma) and Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation) to take a fresh look at our vulnerable food system.

The groundbreaking ‘Food, Inc.’ ignited a cultural conversation about the multinational corporations that control our food system at enormous cost to our planet, workforce, and health. ‘Food, Inc. 2’ comes “back for seconds” to reveal how corporate consolidation has gone unchecked by our government, leaving us with a highly efficient yet shockingly vulnerable food system dedicated only towards increasing profits.

Seeking solutions, the film introduces innovative farmers, food producers, workers’ rights activists, and prominent legislators such as U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester, who are facing these companies head-on and fighting to create a more sustainable future.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.