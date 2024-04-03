Gaetano Bolero Flamenco enters its 11th season at El Rincon

Join Gaetano and friends (Bolero Flamenco) in Patio de Las Campanas. El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano presents master guitarist Gaetano and friends with spirited performances inspired from Spain and Mexico. Gaetano and his fellow artists treat visitors to Spanish guitar in the courtyard in front of the restaurant. Surrounded by lush sycamores and enchanting archways, enjoy your favorite beverage from the outside bar. Free Admission, and room to dance!

The group Gaetano Bolero Flamenco is Gaetano on Flamenco Guitar and vocals, Caleo percussion, Aluxa Marcela vocals, Adriel Perrault Percussion and vocals, and Patric Ki ukulele.

Before You Go... WHAT: Flamenco in the Courtyard with Gaetano & Friends WHEN: March 31- Nov. 5 (Weather Permitting), Sunday - Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m-7:30 p.m. WHERE: Patio de Las Campanas – in front of El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano INFO: 928-282-4648; ElRinconRestaurant.com

The event will run on Sundays - Tuesdays beginning March 31 at 5:30 p.m. until Nov. 5 (weather permitting).

SPECIAL EVENT on May 4 for Cinco de Mayo!

Celebrate spring at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, the Art and Soul of Sedona, as it kicks off the festival season with Cinco de Mayo. Admission is free and everyone is invited!

Enjoy the pulsating sounds, savory flavors, and colorful dances of Mexico in a fun-filled South of the Border bash. Translated as the 5th of May, Cinco de Mayo honors an event in Mexican history that led to its independence. Our Cinco de Mayo celebration will be on Saturday, May 4 this year from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., so be sure to mark your calendars for this must-do event!

Family fun doesn’t get any better with activities all day long, including traditional high-energy Spanish flamenco dances to roaring applause, and a get-up-and-dance Latin music band.

For the kids line up for the most imaginative and fun face painting you have ever seen.

For this special event, there will be flamenco dancing along with Gaetano Bolero Flamenco!

ABOUT EL RINCON MEXICAN RESTAURANTE

Nestled in the splendor of Tlaquepaque, El Rincon offers Sedona’s finest Arizona-style Mexican cuisine. A blending of traditional Mexican with Native American Navajo influences provides the basis for Arizona-style Mexican cuisine. Created by Gloria, Demetri, Candyce and Cindy in 1976, El Rincon is Sedona’s most recommended and visited restaurant. Serving over three million guests, El Rincon is a landmark within a landmark.

El Rincon features: Arizona-style Mexican Cuisine, World Famous Margaritas, Cuisine made fresh daily with no preservatives, no lard ever! Chocolate Cherry Dessert Chimichangas, Indoor and patio seating