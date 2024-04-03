Harley Davidson, Doubleblind and Wilted Willow all at Main Stage in Cottonwood

Harley Davidson is coming to make first Thursdays a lot more fun. Come enjoy the killer tunes of Harley Davidson! April 5, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and dance the night away! No Cover, 21+.

Friday April, 5, P.K. Gregory and Friends for First Friday Living Room Sessions. Come to Main Stage for a casual living room environment and hear some great music. Like Hank Williams on a souped-up Vespa - a Honkabilly revival, with zombies best describes P.K. Gregory's style. 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., No cover, 21+

Saturday, April 6, Local Favorite Doubleblind is back at Main Stage. Doubleblind is an original rock band from Jerome, AZ. Doubleblind will be bringing special guest Wilted Willow to the show. 8 p.m., No cover, 21+.

The Kitchen @ Main Stage is officially open. All ages dining room open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Serving food at Main Stage bar 11 a.m. - Midnight Tuesday- Saturday

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.





Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.





Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.