Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk

Well, as they say, the beat goes on in Jerome. If perhaps you hadn’t visited for a while and you joined us for our recent Birthday Party Parade to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Jerome’s incorporation and had a chance to look around and join in the fun, you got to see what you had been missing. A town full of artists and musicians, with its fascinating western frontier history, with truly unique shops, art galleries, wine tasting rooms, saloons, restaurants, hotels, BnBs, and fantastic views, a town that knows how to throw a party! The good news is that Jerome will be celebrating its 125th anniversary all year long. The next chapter is coming up on Saturday, as we present our monthly First Saturday Art & Wine Walk. Of course, it should be a bit slower paced in Jerome than it was during the parade, making it easier to set your own pace and linger where you might choose. The focus is from 4 to 7 p.m., and a free shuttle is provided to make it easier to get around. And, since spring has now officially sprung, the weather should be just about perfect. Come early, pick up a town map at the Visitor Center and enjoy a walk through Jerome’s amazing history at the Jerome Historical Society’s Mine Museum on Main Street or at the Jerome State Historical Park, the Douglas Mansion, below town.

And, of course, we will have music for your enjoyment. Steve Estes will be accompanying his powerful singing with his masterful six and 12-string guitar playing, performing his wide range of material at the Jerome Artist Cooperative. The well known entertainer can always be counted on to create a special atmosphere with his storytelling and audience engagement. Look for The Strip Down at the Turquoise Spider. The duo of Dayna Soria and Art Gecko plays covers of material from the 60s forward, from artists like Pink Floyd and Radiohead to Tracey Chapmen and Eton John, and many, many more. Their objective, as their name indicates, is to strip songs down to their basic elements and create their own arrangements without losing the original magic. Arizona born singer songwriter Tara Lynn Walrus will be performing her simultaneously witty and weird, cheeky and charming tunes with her sweet voice at the House of Joy. I hope we’ll see you there.