Join Steakhouse89A for ‘Wine Down Wednesday’

Every Wednesday, from 4 p.m. on, Steakhouse89 in West Sedona is hosting its ‘Wine Down Wednesday’ series offering half-price on all appetizers and bottles of wine, with live music entertainment.

What better way to ‘wind down’ in the middle of the week than to mosey on down to Steakhouse89 and enjoy scrumptious appetizers, savoring your favorite wine, and taking home a few bottles at half price while listening to live music performed by one of Sedona’s best performers?

Also, every Tuesday, from 4:30 p.m. on, Patrick Ki performs for Steakhouse89’s Tequila and Taco Tuesday.

Ki is one of the hardest working and most popular musicians in the Sedona live- music scene and will be playing regularly at the Steakhouse89 Tequila & Taco Tuesdays ‘Happy Hour’ every week going forward.

He has entertained and enthralled audiences for decades and has become a mainstay for those who love live music with their meals and libations.

In addition to performing extensively in concert and at music festivals. Patrick Ki has released nine instrumental guitar and ukulele CD's, in popular styles, including his latest album, ‘Kailua Days’.

Locally, in Sedona, Patrick is featured regularly as a resident musician at Tlaquepaque de Sedona Arts Village.

He is also the founder of Relaxing Music World Artists, a digital record label that produces soothing and uplifting multi-artist compilation albums.

His work may be found at PatrickKiMusic.com and RMWArtists.com. Patrick's performances combine musicality along with a warm delivery that makes for a memorable experience!

Guitar Player Magazine stated -- “Patrick ranks among the finest acoustic finger-style players...his musicality renders his technique invisible, leaving the listener with pure melody, harmony, rhythm and a sense of wonder as to how easily the music connects on all levels.”

Steakhouse89, is renowned for its mouthwatering menu, featuring prime cuts of steak, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you're craving a juicy ribeye or a succulent lobster tail, their culinary experts have got you covered.

Steakhouse89 boasts an extensive selection of wines, cocktails, and spirits to complement your dining experience.

Steakkhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona Arizona.

Call 928-204-2000 or visit Steakhouse89.com for more information or reservations.