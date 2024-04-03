Leslie Mendelson comes to OTCA

Leslie Mendelson stops in Old Town Cottonwood and takes the stage at OTCA on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson will stop in Old town Cottonwood while on tour across the U.S. in support of her most recent studio album ‘If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…,’ as well as a solo acoustic EP ‘In The Meantime’, two albums recorded during the Pandemic Spring. Leslie is described by Relix Magazine as an artist with “a loyal, cross-generational audience that hugs the hippie, hipster, coffee shop and society crowds,” This concert is sponsored by the Best Western Cottonwood Inn.

Before You Go... What: Leslie Mendelson in Concert When: Friday, April 5 How Much: $20 advance, $25 door, $30 priority seating in the first three rows Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood More info: 928-634-0940 OldTownCenter.org

Leslie’s timeless musicality and evocative songwriting indeed cuts a wide swath. All Music writes that Leslie evokes “1970s songwriter influences in the vein of Carole King and Carly Simon,” while The Aquarian declares she is “the closest thing one can get to a truly honest musical experience.”

Leslie Mendelson’s previous work, including 2009 Grammy-nominated debut album ‘Swan Feathers’ and 2017 album, ‘Love & Murder’ dealt with matters of the heart. When it came time to compose the songs that comprise ‘If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…,’ however, she and her longtime writing partner Steve McEwan set out to examine the anxiety stemming from the current socio-political climate with songs like ‚Medication, ‚I Need Something To Care About‘ and ‘Would You Give Up Your Gun‘. It’s fitting extension of a more socially conscious outlook offered on ‘A Human Touch‘—Leslie’s duet with Jackson Browne for the documentary film, ‘5B,’ released in 2019.

If Leslie Mendelson’s only collaboration with a legendary musician was Jackson Browne, it would be a worthy point to celebrate. What’s truly telling is that Leslie has also drawn the attention of The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir who recorded a duet with her on Roy Orbison's standard, ‘Blue Bayou‘, while no less than classic rock royalty The Who invited her to open two shows at Madison Square Garden last year. She was set to open three more dates for the band in 2020 that were unfortunately postponed due to the pandemic. With some of rock music’s most legitimate voices seeking Leslie out, it leaves no doubt the rarefied air she inhabits as an artist.

Leslie will be accompanied by her songwriter partner and lead guitarist Steven McEwan whose work includes chart-topping and Grammy Award-winning songs by Jon Batiste, James Blunt, Eminem, Faith Hill and Keith Urban.

Tickets for this special event are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and $30 priority seating in the first three rows. For ticket information and to learn more about upcoming concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit OldTownCenter.org. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and Old Town Copper Co.; and in Sedona at The Mary Fisher Sedona Film Festival Box Office and Sedona Water Works. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.