Local artists win at Arizona Pastel Artist Association Exhibition

12 local artists juried into the 8th National Exhibition and Sale of the Arizona Pastel Artists Association at the Phippen Museum in Prescott. Three received awards. Sarah Watts of Sedona won Best Landscape for Cathedral Reflections. Christine Debrosky of Clarkdale won Award of Merit for Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Carol DeGregory of Cornville won Award of Realism for White Lotus in the Moonlight.

Other local artists participating in the exhibition include: Prescott artists Jeanne Wellins, Christine Mikesell Bidwell and Lyn Delano; Sedona artists Pam DeLay, Nori Thorne, Kristine Zinkgraf and Suzette Young; Clarkdale artist Joanne Agostinelli; and Flagstaff artist Ruthann Stoner.

The exhibition is an exciting showcase of pastel’s vibrant color and includes paintings from these local artists plus 65 other artists from across the United States and Europe. Collectors and enthusiasts will find unique concepts amidst a selection of figurative, landscape, still life and abstract works.

The show runs through April 21. Visit the paintings in person at the Phippen Art Museum located at 4701 Highway 89 North in Prescott. Or paintings can be viewed online at the Arizona Pastel Artists Association website: apaa.wildapricot.org.