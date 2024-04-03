‘Paint Arizona Day’ is a celebration of creativity, uniting plein air painters statewide on April 6. There are special ‘paint outs’ in various scenic spots. These paint outs involve group gatherings at specific locations and times for a collective plein air experience. In Sedona there are two paint out locations:

All day paint out at Cresent Moon Park in Sedona with a view of the stately Cathedral Rock. Contact Suzette Young at Suzette.Young6@gmail.com for more information and times.

Also, at Aries Vista, Boynton Canyon. Contact Hope Ricciardi at HopeRicciardi@gmail.com for more information and times. We will gather in front of Sedona Artist Market and Gallery at 8 a.m.