Reveal joint health secrets: explore Korean-style Qigong with Master Junghae Cho

Are you ready to embark on a journey towards optimal joint health and vitality? Join us for an empowering event on Wednesday, April 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., located at 340 Jordan Rd. This exclusive session, led by Master Junghae Cho, promises to unravel the secrets of joint health through the ancient art of Korean-style Qigong.

Qigong, an ancient eastern energy practice involving coordinated body posture, movement, breathing, and meditation, has long been revered for its profound effects on physical and mental well-being. With over 15 years of experience in Korean-style Qigong, Master Cho will guide participants through gentle yet powerful movements designed to promote joint health and overall wellness.

"Qigong is more than just exercise; it's a holistic approach to wellness that incorporates the mind, body, and spirit," says Master Cho. "Through the practice of Qigong, individuals can experience a deeper connection with themselves while simultaneously improving joint health and vitality."

During the event, Master Cho will lead attendees step by step through a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation, demonstrating how Qi-energy flow can loosen tension and promote overall well-being.

"By understanding and harnessing the flow of Qi-energy within our bodies, we can unlock the potential for optimal joint health and vitality," adds Master Junghae Cho. "I invite everyone to join me on this journey towards greater well-being and vitality."

This event is hosted by the Korean American Association of Northern Arizona (KAANA) as part of its monthly Korean cultural classes aimed at bringing health, happiness, peace, and diversity of cultural experience to our community.

Space for this exclusive event is limited, and RSVP is required to secure your spot. To reserve your place, go to KAANA.ORG or call 928-282-8578.