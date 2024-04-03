‘Ruby’s Choice’ premiere April 5-11 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Ruby’s Choice’ showing April 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘Ruby’s Choice’ intricately weaves a poignant narrative around a teenage girl whose life takes a profound turn when she shares her space with her grandmother battling dementia.

What begins as initial resentment transforms into a journey of love, self-discovery, and the revelation of long-held family secrets.

Jane Seymour — celebrated for her iconic portrayals from the 1973 Bond girl Solitaire to Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman — delivers a captivating performance, embracing one of the most powerful and emotionally charged roles of her illustrious career.

‘Ruby’s Choice’ renowned Australian Director and Producer Michael Budd achieved a double victory at the Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) when the film secured awards for both Best Foreign Film and Best Feature Film.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, April 5, 7 and 8 at 4 p.m.; Saturday and Thursday, April 6 and 11 at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.