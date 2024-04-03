Sedona Arts Center presents Celebrating 65 Years in Ceramics

Sedona Arts Center (SAC) recognizes ceramic innovation and artfulness in 'Celebrating 65 Years in Ceramics,' on view April 3-26. The exhibition opens with an artists’ reception Wednesday, April 3, from 4-6 p.m., and is held in conjunction with Celebrate Sedona. The afternoon features artist demonstrations, food, wine, beer and music by Big Daddy D and the Dynamites. Both events are free and open to the public with food and drink available for purchase. Sedona Arts Center is located at 15 Art Barn Road. Free parking is located behind SAC’s Art Barn.

'Celebrating 65 Years in Ceramics' features an array of functional and sculptural pottery and ceramics diverse in approach and contemporary expression. More than 35 artists will participate in the invitational that pays homage to the art form and its makers—current and past.

“Ceramics education has been integral to Sedona Arts center since our founding and this exhibition recognizes the importance of this discipline not only at SAC but throughout Arizona,” says Julie Richard, CEO of Sedona Arts Center. “It is programmed as part of our 65th anniversary and that makes it even more special.”

This year’s invited makers include Johnny Arvizu, Nicholas Bernard, Jason Bohnert, Jill Brugler, Juliette Buffington, Steve Bunyard, Jacob Clark, Russell DeHaven, Cesar Duarte, Jonah Fleeger, Magda Gluszek, Christine Golden, Lynne Grigg, CJ Henderson, Jon Higuchi, Laura Howe, Kristin Jay, Neil Kennedy, Joyce Killebrew, Mariann Leahy, Sandra Luehrsen, Levon Miller, Rain Orchard, Dennis Ott, Bruce Peek, Jeff Perkins, Sarah Roberts, Ben Roti, Steven Schaeffer, Fran Schlatter, Robert Schmierer, Thomas Schumacher, Andrew Smith, Robert Snyder, Belsy Trigueros, Mike Upp, Marina Wahbeh, Cam Waters, and featuring art by Don Reitz.

“So many talented and renowned artists began their careers in our studio, have taken our classes and workshops or instructed here,” says Richard. “This exhibition not only broadens awareness of ceramic art and participating artists but shows what is possible through our incredible classes and workshops. They are beyond fulfilling.”





An artists talk featuring Jeff Perkins, Donna Reitz and Dennis Ott is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, from 5-7 p.m. and will delve into the history and impact of SAC’s ceramics studio. Each of the artists will also share personal and meaningful stories. Perkins will discuss learning how to throw on the potter’s wheel from SAC founder Nassan Gobran, Reitz will talk about her father the late Don Reitz, known throughout the world as a ceramic’s innovator, while Ott will highlight his 33-year career in ceramics and how SAC and its Ceramic Department changed his life. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on 'Celebrating 65 Years in Ceramics,' visit SedonaArtsCenter.org.