SIFF partners with OTCA for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Paris Can Wait’ on April 8

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Monday Movies on Main’ on Monday, April 8 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Paris Can Wait’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Eleanor Coppola’s feature film directorial and screenwriting debut at the age of 81 — ‘Paris Can Wait’ — stars Academy Award-nominee Diane Lane as a Hollywood producer’s wife who unexpectedly takes a trip through France, which reawakens her joie de vivre.

Anne (Lane) is at a crossroads in her life. Long married to a successfully driven but inattentive movie producer (Alec Baldwin), she finds herself taking a car trip from Cannes to Paris with a business associate of her husband (Arnaud Viard).

What should be a seven-hour drive turns into a journey of discovery involving mouthwatering meals, spectacular wines, and picturesque sights.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.