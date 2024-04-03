SIFF presents ‘American Dreamer’ premiere April 5-11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘American Dreamer’ showing April 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘American Dreamer’ features an all-star ensemble cast, including Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Danny Glover and Matt Dillon.

‘American Dreamer’ — based on a true story from Chicago Public Radio's This American Life — is the story of Phil Loder (Peter Dinklage), a twice-divorced, frustrated, underpaid professor of economics, whose grand dream of home ownership is tragically out of reach.

When an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes his way, Phil strikes a deal with Astrid Finnelli (Shirley MacLaine), a lonely, childless, near-death widow who offers her sprawling estate for pennies.

But Phil quickly learns the deal is too good to be true and the American dream is not quite what it used to be.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, April 5, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, April 10 and 11 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.