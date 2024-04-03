SIFF presents ‘The Peasants’ premiere April 5-11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Peasants’ showing April 5-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

From the filmmakers of the Academy Award-nominated film “Loving Vincent” comes ‘The Peasants’.

‘The Peasants’ tells the story of Jagna, a young woman determined to forge her own path within the confines of a late 19th century Polish village – a hotbed of gossip and on-going feuds, held together, rich and poor, by pride in their land, adherence to colorful traditions and deep-rooted patriarchy.

When Jagna finds herself caught between the conflicting desires of the village’s richest farmer, his eldest son, and other leading men of the community, her resistance puts her on a tragic collision course with the community around her.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6 at 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Thursday, April 7, 8 and 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.