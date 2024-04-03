SIFF presents ‘The Sci-Fi Boys’ April 9

The Sedona International Film Festival presents ‘The Sci-Fi Boys’ on Tuesday, April 9 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In the last 12 months, the Sedona International Film Festival has screened eight feature films by Sedona residents Paul and Hollace Davids, former LA residents who both had decades-long Hollywood careers, with Paul producing, writing and directing films and Hollace as Senior Vice-President of Special Projects at Universal Pictures. Now, we show film number nine — ‘The Sci-Fi Boys’ from the Davids, which won the most awards and which features legendary all-stars of cinema who show the evolution of science-fiction films and special effects.

Starting with the beginnings of film, this cinematic journey takes you to the wild and funny days of 1950's sci-fi B-movies to movie blockbusters we know and love. Peter Jackson, director of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘King Kong,’ hosts this journey through time, introducing ‘The Sci-Fi Boys’ who started out as children making amateur 8mm movies and who grew up to take Hollywood by storm.

Many of your favorite directors and special effects artists and writers are here, including George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, John Landis, Dennis Muren, Ray Harryhausen, Ray Bradbury, Rick Baker, Forrest J Ackerman and Roger Corman, and many provide clips of movies they made as kids.

Peter Jackson says: "This film puts on record, for all time, the influence that the pioneers of special effects had on my generation of filmmakers."

This film won the Saturn Award for Best Documentary when it was released on DVD by Universal Home Entertainment.

There will be a Q&A presentation with filmmakers Paul and Hollace Davids following the screening.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.