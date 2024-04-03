Sedona Public Library is excited to announce its upcoming solar eclipse viewing event, to be held in the library commons. The event will provide the opportunity for community members to witness the solar eclipse with glasses available on-site for safe viewing. Taking place on April 8th, the eclipse promises a remarkable celestial spectacle, with Sedona experiencing 68% coverage of the sun in this eclipse!

Take advantage of our local experts, The Sirius Lookers Astronomy Club, who will be on hand to share their knowledge and their solar viewing telescopes as well! Miss Marcia and the Toddler Play ‘n Learn crew (ages 0-5) will blast off to the moon with a space themed craft and stories in the Childrens’ Room beginning at 10 am.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface. This rare event offers a captivating display of the wonders of our solar system and provides valuable opportunities for scientific observation. At the library we think eclipses do something else amazing – they give an opportunity to gather together as a community! So come to the library, grab a pair of glasses, take a peek through a telescope, make a new friend, and don’t forget to look up and check out the sun!

The solar eclipse viewing event is open to all and will be a family-friendly occasion. Glasses will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, one per family, with no glasses handed out before the event.

For more information, please contact Tasha Spuches at tspuches@sedonalibrary.org.