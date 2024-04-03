Terry Barber’s ‘Around the World in 80 Minutes’ live April 6 presented by SIFF

Award-winning, world-renowned international countertenor Terry Barber brings his acclaimed live performance ‘Around the World in 80 Minutes’ to Sedona when he performs at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

There will be one show on Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m. presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Take a musical journey around the world when Terry Barber shares international beloved melodies uniquely arranged for his extreme vocal range. This extraordinary concert will include songs like Danny Boy, La Vie En Rose, Shenandoah, Besame Mucho, Waltzing Matilda, Arirang, O Waly Waly. Loch Lomond, Volare, Brahms Lullaby, Korobeiniki, Hallelujah, and more.

As your guide, Terry will help connect you with each song, often injecting English lyrics right into it so that you don't have to speak all these languages to be transported to our various stops, ‘Around the World in 80 Minutes’.

To date, Terry has sung in 17 languages including Russian at the Library of Congress for the Russian American Cultural Society ... and now he's coming to Sedona again (and he can't wait) to share this program in many languages, with you!

In what The L.A. Times calls “great performances of vitality and verve,” Barber has been a soloist for the best venues around the world from the Metropolitan Opera to Moscow’s Svetlanov Hall.

Embracing audiences with his vibrant character and powerful yet ethereal voice, Barber is known for his extreme vocal range as a rare countertenor. He can be heard on recordings alongside artists from Madonna, Jewel, Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper to the London Philharmonic.

Terry Barber’s ‘Around the World in 80 Minutes’ will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door.

All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Terry Barber in the lobby after the show.

For tickets, please call 928-282-1177 or visit the film festival box office at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information or to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.