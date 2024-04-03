‘Two Worlds: Contemporary and Traditional’ Exhibition Reception on April 5

Mountain Trails Gallery is delighted to present ‘Two Worlds: Contemporary and Traditional’ which opens with a reception on first Friday, April 5, from 4-7 p.m. at their location in the Village of Tlaquepaque in Sedona. The focus of the exhibition is on artists who see space, shape, color, and form in a variety of ways. No matter if the visual preference is a traditional one or more contemporary, the exhibition offers a dynamic display of artists who present their unique ways of seeing things.

It is said certain Native American cultures refer to ‘shapeshifting’ as moving between the worlds, between the seen and the unseen, and there are artists whose form and content moves back and forth, as some make certain elements more dominant, while others make both worlds equal in focus. From the underlying geometry in nature to the complex, detailed stories of Western history, these artists seek to express the essence of their subjects using the wide-open spaces and the multi-faceted cultures that make the American West their home.

Mountain Trails Gallery is delighted to welcome Nevada/Arizona contemporary artist Caroline Kwas to their first Friday celebration. Originally from Long Island, New York, Caroline speaks about her transformation, "I remember standing spellbound many nights when I first arrived in Arizona's Sonoran Desert. Where had I ever seen this much space? The vast expanses of the Southwest required a shift in my perspective once confronted by these awe-inspiring vistas. A purely realistic approach was not going to express the breathtaking spaces I felt here. It was then and there that I began my artistic transformation from photorealism into vibrantly colored, joyful contemporary realism inspired by the breathtaking vistas and sunsets of the American southwest."

Contemporary artist Marcia Molnar has explored a variety of styles throughout her fine art career and continues to move between worlds, especially inspired by her travels from rural Arizona to New York City. Capable of seeing form and content from multiple vantage points, Marcia speaks about her dilemma, “I love the rhythm of paint on canvas too much to give in to tight realism, and when I simplify things, I miss the beautiful details I find in the world around me.” From captivating landscapes from her beloved Navajo culture, to horses running free in the deserts, to vistas on the edge of the Grand Canyon, to fascinating ranching characters, to arresting moments of light in floral still lifes, Marcia often surprises herself at what turns up on her easel.



Utah artist Michelle Condrat has also moved from what she would term contemporary realism to contemporary impressionism in her mostly landscape paintings of the West. In her technique to achieve a unique style that is often described as “digital”, Michelle always gives the impression of movement in the painting itself, as light seems to constantly be shifting in her dynamic paintings of the national parks and vibrant vistas of the West. The changing, flickering light gives way to a kaleidoscope of colors in the deserts, valleys, and mountains as nature’s offerings unfold and explode with wonder.

Truly a shapeshifter in technique, as can be seen in any one single painting, is the talented Arizona artist and colorist Jerry Salinas. From Native American subjects to intriguing character studies and portraits, Jerry fascinates all who watch him paint. His movement from breathtaking realism to abstract expressionism is done seemingly with the baton of a maestro as he always brings out the depth of his characters in a cohesive, brilliant presentation.

April’s celebration at Mountain Trails Gallery will also feature artist-in-residence Lydia Gatzow who will be giving a painting demo during first Friday’s reception. Lydia will also be in the gallery on each subsequent Friday, as she creates new landscape paintings inspired by her love of Sedona’s mystical places.



Also included are new works by inspiring artists whose love of realism and color transcends any doubt that their story is told with a reverence for all things beautiful and sacred, especially the raised textured beadwork in the still life paintings by Sue Krzyston as well as the buildup of geology’s textures in the Arizona landscape paintings by Susanne Nyberg. In addition, the juicy brush work of Joshua Been, Richard Boyer, Betty Carr, Cody DeLong, Linda Glover Gooch, Susie Hyer, Gregory Stocks, Simon Winegar, and more will be featured, as well as wildlife paintings that elicit playful fables by Jennifer O’Cualain. New bronze sculpture by several artists is expected, and there are always surprises to entice and delight at Mountain Trails Gallery, upstairs, Suite A201, overlooking the Patio de las Campanas and Oak Creek at 336 SR 179. Show continues through April 30. For additional information, call 928-282-3225 or visit MountainTrailsSedona.com. The public is invited to the reception on Friday, April 5, from 4-7 p.m.