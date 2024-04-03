Village Gallery features mixed media and jewelry artist Michelle B Hultz

During the month of April, the Village Gallery of Local Artists will feature artist Michelle B Hultz, who displays mixed media panels, shrines and jewelry. A reception will be held at the gallery for Hultz on Friday, April 5 from 5 – 8 p.m.

While many artists show an interest in art as children, Hultz also had a strong entrepreneurial spirit. This drive had her pulling a little red wagon around her neighborhood in Texas, offering personalized household items for sale. She painted names and designs on hairbrushes, combs, measuring cups, toothbrushes and many other items for neighbors.

Hultz graduated Texas Tech University in 1991 with a degree in fashion design and a minor in art. She began her studies in graphic design, but when Hultz found herself drawn to design embellishments on clothing, she realized she needed to know how clothing was constructed, and changed her major to fashion design.

When Hultz got out of college she started her own business named ‘Artful Attire’ which she managed for many years. Her clients were western wear clothing manufacturers and celebrities. Hultz designed a line of clothing for Brooks and Dunn, including the all so popular ‘Flame Shirt’.

During this time Hultz created silk screened and hand painted designs on fabrics, which were then sewn into garments. This is where her fashion design abilities learned in college came into play.

Hultz lived in Santa Fe, NM for almost 17 years before moving to Scottsdale, AZ. The first time she lived in Sedona was six years ago but Hultz says, “Sedona soon called me back! I love the red rocks, small community and wonderful people and of course the arts. I love to share in the journey with other artists. It brings me overwhelming joy to live in Sedona.”

Over the years Hultz developed a passion for painting, and her art has evolved into painting mixed media panels, shrines, greeting cards and eventually designing jewelry. Hultz enjoys creating paintings and shrines as a way of self-discovery. She says “The work comes through me not from me. Art is meditation in action.

It’s an intuitive process. Creativity makes my heart sing. I’m honored to share my one of a kind mixed media panels, shrines and jewelry in The Village Gallery.”

The public is invited to come and meet Michelle B Hultz and enjoy her artwork on Friday, April 5 from 5 – 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The Village Gallery is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek. They are accepting applications for new membership, and are open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, go to SedonaLocalArtists.com or phone 928-284-1416.