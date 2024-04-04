The Fit Life: My Tennis Court Dreams

Over the years, I have had two recurring dreams. They revisit with me occasionally, especially at times when I feel emotionally stuck in some way.

In one of them, I am playing tennis on an indoor court which is not big enough. Likely, this one comes from my years of playing indoor tennis back in Montreal. We, Canadians, just know that it snows about 17 (seventeen!) months a year in Montreal… Therefore, lots of tennis league and even competitive matches happen indoors.

So, in my dream, there is no space around the court itself. The walls are virtually around the borders of the court. The ceiling is very low, not allowing me to extend my hand and the racket to hit a solid serve or to swing to the side while executing my double-hand backhand down the line. (And in tennis, to add to the confusion, I am a lefty). That lack of space does not allow me to give any momentum or spin to the ball, and the game itself is no fun, because there is not much space to run and chase that ball.

In the other dream, I am swimming laps in a pool, but it is so shallow and short that I cannot properly reach out with my hands to execute a decent stroke without hitting the bottom. And there is not much space in front of me to swim further than a few yards.

Two very different dreams, but when I think of them, they are about the same: being stuck in some way, craving more freedom and control over what is happening, struggling with something, perhaps feeling disempowered, experiencing unfulfilled potential, and not moving my way.

When I wake up, invariably, I feel like I want to kick ass and overcome those adversities with sheer perseverance. One of the first thoughts, typically, is that oftentimes, good stuff happens because of a setback. We might not be sure why we experience what we do, and why life gives us certain situations to go through. Ultimately, though, the same experience leads us to a positive change.

This is the moment when I need that little “What if…” thought and a sense of purpose to get up off the good foot… Together with a solid dose of internal confidence to execute the plan for a good day! One other thought which I often have following those two recurrent dreams is that being vulnerable and acknowledging that being vulnerable is difficult. And that we should cherish this feeling, too. Oftentimes, toughness comes disguised as a weak thought, moment, or reflection. It is about acceptance of what has been and about the time to redefine it by creating a brand new, happy day. No matter the dream we just woke up from having…

Magdalena is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (befitfit.biz) and the Top Realtor® at the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International in Sedona. Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at verdenews.com.