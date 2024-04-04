OFFERS
High interest in Young Artists and Authors Showcase as Sedona deadline approaches

Originally Published: April 4, 2024 5:28 p.m.

With the deadline for submissions extended to April 15, excitement among Verde Valley youth is palpable for the Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS). Organized by Sister Cities International and cosponsored by the Sedona Sister Cities Association, the YAAS invites young talents aged 13-18 to showcase their creativity in classic art, digital art, photography, music, authors, and poets categories.

Carol Myers, Vice Chair of the Sedona Sister Cities Association, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and collaboration from area organizations. She remarked, "We appreciate all the interest and cooperation of area schools and arts organizations in reaching out to area youth. We are hopeful entries from our area youth will compete well with in the Sister Cities International competition."

This year's YAAS theme, "Climatescape: Resilient Cities for Tomorrow's Climate," encourages participants to reflect on the pressing issue of climate change and envision resilient cities for the future. Entries will not only showcase the artistic talents of the youth but also shed light on their perspectives and concerns regarding environmental sustainability.

Participants are encouraged to submit their entries before the April 15 deadline for a chance to be recognized locally and compete internationally through Sister Cities International. More information about the Young Artists and Authors Showcase can be found at sedonasistercities.org/yaas.

