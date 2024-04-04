Roundabout Art Proposals Revealed for Public Comments

The Art in the Roundabouts Committee (AiR) of the Big Park Council is excited to announce that three years of steadfast effort has resulted in five fantastic artwork proposals that meet the established criteria for enhancing the four State Route 179 roundabouts in the Village.

The community is invited to a grand reveal event on May 1, 4-7 p.m. at the Village branch of the Sedona Public Library to view for the first time five proposed artwork designs. Attendees will have the opportunity to view exhibits depicting and explaining the artworks, speak with the artists in person, and personally comment on the proposals. AiR committee members will also be present to answer questions about the selection process and steps ahead. Tea and cookies will be served, courtesy of a generous Village donor.

The five artwork proposals were submitted by regionally renowned artists: James Muir, Shirley Wagner/Jason Butler, Reagan Word and two entries by Chris Navarro. Each of these artists have prominent public artworks in the public domain, some in the Sedona area.

Following the public reveal event, you can review the artwork presentations, learn about the artists and provide comment at OurVillageArt.org.

Future Steps

The committee asks that residents submit their comments by May 31st, at which time they will summarize the findings. With these inputs, committee members will have further discussions with the artists and finalize price and terms for each.

Plans for acquisition and placement of artworks will be determined after funding is secured, which will be the next hurdle for the committee and community. To date the work of the committee has been funded by the Air committee members and the Sedona Village Partnership.

The Red Rock Road Enhancement Management District (RRREMD) has agreed to assume ownership of donated artworks for the roundabouts. The committee is actively working with the County and ADOT to ensure that all safety and proper installation criteria are met.

The Committee is progressing along the following timeline:

May 1-31 Community exposure to proposed artwork and collect public comment

June 2024 Further interaction with artists to refine their offers

Report on community comments to the proposed artworks

Fundraising campaign begins

July 2024 Report to Council on final selection(s) and recommendations

Each month the committee reports their progress at the regular meeting of the Big Park Council, which is then shared via the Council’s highlights report to all email subscribers, articles in the Villager and meeting minutes posted on the Council website. You can learn more about the project at OurVillageArt.org. Note that the artwork proposals and artist information will not be featured on OurVillageArt.org until after the May 1st reveal event.

Questions can be submitted to the committee via ourvillageart.org. The Village branch of the Sedona Public Library is located at 25 W. Saddlehorn Road.