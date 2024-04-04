A small chance of rain precedes return to 70s in Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY—A 20% likelihood of April showers turns into possible snow showers, but only briefly as the Verde Valley begins to warm up again.

According to the National Weather Service, forecasters see some rain Friday and again on Monday, but not much to talk about.

“This system will bring colder temperatures along with a chance of rain and snow to the region. But the most impactful change in the weather will be blustery winds,” NWS stated.

Today, breezy conditions begin this afternoon, with winds of 15-25 mph gusting up to 30-40 mph. The day will be sunny with a high near 75. The evening will be mostly clear with a low around 45.

Friday comes with a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. in an otherwise mostly sunny day. The high temperature will be near 57, with winds gusting up to 31 mph. There is a 40% chance of rain overnight as the low temp falls to 33, increasing the possibility of snow showers. No accumulation is expected.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 59 and winds gusting up to 26 mph. The clear night may have a low temp around 31.

Sunday has a sunny forecast and a high temperature near 66. The overnight low may be around 37 under partly cloudy skies.

Monday looks to have partly sunny skies as well, with a high near 63. By night, there is a 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. and a low around 37.

Tuesday, sunny skies are most likely to return as the winds decrease to breezes. The daytime high is expected to be near 69 and the nighttime low around 39

From this distance, the Wednesday forecast sees a sunny day with a high around 76 degrees.