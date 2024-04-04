Verde Valley School staff embody school’s hounding principles

Verde Valley School was founded on five principles:

Academic Excellence,

Environmental Stewardship,

Service to Others,

Value of Physical Labor,

and World Citizenship.



Each autumn, staff and students embark on two-week Field Expeditions to destinations around the country and the world that embody these principles. Recently – on their spring break vacation, no less – several staff members went above and beyond by embarking on an additional expedition.

In March, seven VVS adult community members gave their labor to the Havasupai tribe, located within the Grand Canyon, and accessible only by hiking, horseback, or helicopter. They hiked both ways but had some of the heavier gear flown in on the heli-sling.

From the coordinator of the experience:

We were called into this service project by former 2-year VVS student, Jackie Siyuja, from Havasupai. (Her daughter, Kambria Siyuja, graduated from VVS in 2020 and is currently at Fort Lewis College in Durango). Jackie is always putting people and resources together. That's just how she rolls.

Jackie's cousin Felicia, an avid book lover, works at the Havasupai elementary school, which has received boxes and boxes of donated books over the years. Many of the donation boxes contained beautiful, brand-new, award-winning, children's books; Felicia was eager to get them into the hands of Havasupai kids. The school had already amassed thousands of books and had a building that was ready to be transformed from a storage space into a real library. They also had shelving and some furniture. Felicia wanted help with creating a library space that would not just allow young people to access books for information but to invite kids into the habit of reading just for the fun of it.

After consulting with local Sedona children's librarian Viviane Kraus, we came up with a plan for putting together a usable, welcoming library in only 2.5 days!

We always kept our goal in mind: to foster the joy of reading in young people. We focused on organization, labeling, cleaning, and creating "dynamic shelving" and cozy spaces to lounge with books. Lastly, we created a simple checkout system for teachers and students. Upon completion, we had a surprise visit from the kindergarten class. What could be more gratifying than that?!

Feeling extremely fulfilled by this project, we rewarded ourselves with a trip to Havasupai and Mooney Falls, powerful and awe-inspiring places hidden and protected deep in the canyon.

In many ways, this trip was similar to a regular VVS Field Expedition, although it was shorter and there were no students! In 4 days, we hiked about 25 miles. We planned out our meals ahead of time and took turns cooking and washing up. We used mealtimes to reflect on each day and plan for the next day. We slept on the floor. We didn't take showers. We came away with our hearts full for having done some good in the world, for getting to know a people and a place better, for challenging ourselves, and for remembering how privileged we are to work with such talented, warm-hearted, and easy-going colleagues.

Rooted in our five founding principles, Verde Valley School students and staff continue to change the world one project, one field expedition, one day at a time.