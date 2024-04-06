Obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Piepiora

Gerald “Jerry” Piepiora

1947 - 2024

Gerald Edward “Jerry” Piepiora, age 76, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away on March 10, 2024. He was born on April 4, 1947, in Ware, Massachusetts.



Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a fun-loving individual who touched the lives of many through his involvement in various organizations. Jerry took great pride in his grandchildren, Nathan, Lacy and Chad.



A military veteran, Jerry proudly served in the Army for four years. Following his military service, he pursued a successful career as the owner of Wilson Associates, Inc. for 30 years.



He was a graduate of Deerfield Academy and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.



In addition to his professional achievements, Jerry was deeply involved in Maryland’s Masons, becoming Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons in Maryland in 2013-2014.

In relocating to Sedona, Arizona, he became very dedicated to serving his community and volunteered for Friends of the Forest. He held many positions, one of which was the leader of the graffiti removal team and developed over seven years the mitigation process to preserve the red rocks of Sedona and the surrounding area.





Jerry will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Deneise Piepiora, his daughter Danielle Faircloth, son-in-law Josh Faircloth, grandchildren Lacy and Chad Faircloth, and Nathan Newell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Blanche Piepiora, his son Steven A. Piepiora, and stepson Daryl M. Newell.



A service to honor Jerry’s life will be held on April 10, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Mt. Ararat Lodge #44, 136 E. Gordon St., Bel Air, MD 21014. Please indicate “Angel Fund” on check or in memo.



Jerry’s dedication to his family, community and country will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.



Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements. An online guest book is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by the funeral home.