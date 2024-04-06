OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Helen Cota

Originally Published: April 6, 2024 9:28 a.m.

Mary Helen Cota

1934 - 2023

Mary Helen Cota, 89, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023 in her home surrounded by family in Everett, Washington.

Mary Helen was born on April 14, 1934 to Leandro and Luz Quijada in Jerome, Arizona where she grew up and graduated from Mingus High School.

Helen will be remembered for her unwavering kindness and generosity. She would do anything for everyone and truly lived a Christian life. Her bright smile would light up the room.

She had a lot of hobbies over the years, but her true passion was singing. She enjoyed cooking for her family and simply spending quality time with them whenever she could. She was a loving mother and “Nana.”

Helen is preceded in death by both of her parents, sister Paula Quijada, brother Manuel Quijada, and daughter Rosemary Miles. She is survived by her sons Frank (wife Donna) Robert (Charity), sister Beatrice Winter, eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and so many cherished nieces and nephews.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of her beloved family and friends.

Interment services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2024 at Valley View Cemetery at 12 noon with reception to follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

News