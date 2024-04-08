2 million Black & Decker clothing steamers are under recall after dozens of burn injuries
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers. About two million Black & Decker-branded clothing steamers are now under recall, Thursday, April 4, 2024, after consumers reported dozens of burn injuries that resulted from hot water spewing out of the products. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is significantly expanding a previously-announced recall of Black & Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)