OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Q&A with Camp Verde’s mayoral candidates 2 accused of embezzlement Camp Verde town manager finalists meet the community Deputies chase suspect across interstate on foot Fees won’t deter Embry-Riddle planes 1 suspect sought for multiple crimes in Prescott Valley, including apartment fire NEED 2 KNOW Cornville may build its own cell tower Accused of murder, Camp Verde teen agrees to plea deal Verde Valley Sanctuary offers services, education for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Subscribe Now
Tue, April 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

2 accused of embezzlement

Janie and Donald Rezzonico are accused of embezzling $314,000. (CVMO)

Janie and Donald Rezzonico are accused of embezzling $314,000. (CVMO)

Originally Published: April 9, 2024 12:05 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Two people are under investigation on suspicion of embezzling more than $300,000 in Camp Verde.

According to the Marshal’s Office, Junie Marie Rezzonico, 49, and Donald Earl Rezzonico, 42, were arrested Wednesday, April 3, on expected felony charges of theft, theft by misrepresentation, fraudulent schemes, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery.

The investigation has been going on since March 20, when the alleged victim in the case reported suspicious charges to his business accounts, according to CVMO. Junie Rezzonico was a company employee at the time and had access to the business accounts.

“The investigation shows that both subjects knowingly used company funds for personal gains,” CVMO stated in a Friday news release. “The current estimated loss to the victim in this case is approximately $314,000 with the dollar value continuing to grow.”

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call CVMO’s non-emergency line at 928-554-8300 and talk to the Criminal Investigations Unit.

The case was initiated in the Verde Justice Court.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News