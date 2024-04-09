2 accused of embezzlement

CAMP VERDE — Two people are under investigation on suspicion of embezzling more than $300,000 in Camp Verde.

According to the Marshal’s Office, Junie Marie Rezzonico, 49, and Donald Earl Rezzonico, 42, were arrested Wednesday, April 3, on expected felony charges of theft, theft by misrepresentation, fraudulent schemes, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery.

The investigation has been going on since March 20, when the alleged victim in the case reported suspicious charges to his business accounts, according to CVMO. Junie Rezzonico was a company employee at the time and had access to the business accounts.

“The investigation shows that both subjects knowingly used company funds for personal gains,” CVMO stated in a Friday news release. “The current estimated loss to the victim in this case is approximately $314,000 with the dollar value continuing to grow.”

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call CVMO’s non-emergency line at 928-554-8300 and talk to the Criminal Investigations Unit.

The case was initiated in the Verde Justice Court.