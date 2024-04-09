Deputies chase suspect across interstate on foot

RIMROCK — March 27, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies pursued a suspect in a foot chase from Beaver Creek Road across Interstate 17 before taking him into custody on the shoulder of the freeway.

Christopher Brian Uhler, 40, of Rimrock reportedly had a felony warrant for his arrest. A deputy making a traffic stop of a vehicle Uhler was riding in recognized Uhler and told him to exit the car, according to YCSO.

“The deputy attempted to detain him, however Uhler resisted and fled on foot,” YCSO stated. “Another deputy was called to assist an attempt at verbal de-escalation. While the other deputy was arriving, Uhler began to run up a desert hill.”

He was able to escape the deputies as they pursued him through the desert area and toward I-17. Deputies captured the incident with an on-body camera as Uhler ran across the roadway and dodged traffic.

Uhler crossed first the northbound lanes and then the southbound lanes as the officers followed. He slowed to a saunter on the west shoulder as law enforcement caught up with him.

YCSO indicated he again resisted arrest before he was taken into custody and transported to the county jail in Camp Verde. Besides the charges from the warrant, he is expected to be charged for his actions in evading the deputies, including escape, aggravated assault on a police officer and drug charges.

According to court documents, he has a long relationship with the criminal justice system.