Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

CAMP VERDE - Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, April 11, at 5 p.m. to Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. April’s concert features Eric Douglas, Bernice Lewis, and Mark Bishop Evans.

Eric Douglas is an Arizona singer/songwriter who combines contemporary folk, classic rock, and Texas country to tell stories of people finding their place in the world...for better or worse. Eric paints an American landscape, with songs from the Southwestern desert, the Great Plains, and the open road.

With almost four decades of performing festivals, concert halls, coffeehouses, colleges, and house concerts, along with a half dozen acclaimed CDs, Bernice Lewis has built a solid national fan base. She is also a storyteller, published poet, producer, and educator extraordinaire. Lewis — who studied vocal improvisation with Bobby McFerrin, guitar technique with Alex DeGrassi and Guy van Duser, and songwriting with Rosanne Cash and Cris Williamson — has been a featured performer on NPR’s Mountain Stage program, as well as at the Kennedy Center. She has a forty-eight year old daily yoga practice, loves strong coffee, and her religion is the Grand Canyon. “For me, it’s about the songs, each different, each a well thought out message, each a labor of love,” says Bernice.

Mark Bishop Evans grew up in Southern California where his major musical influences were Gordon Lightfoot, Peter, Paul & Mary, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and pretty much any folk, folk rock, or beach music. He has a way with words and melodies, bringing them together in pleasant and poignant combinations. His music is an intriguing blend of Folk, folk rock, and ballads, lyrically rich in emotional content and melodically comfortable like a favorite jacket.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at campverde.az.gov/cvcl or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.