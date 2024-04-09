Obituary: Harvey W. Lacey

Harvey W. Lacey

1926 - 2023

Harvey W. Lacey, 97, a longtime Camp Verde, Arizona resident, born March 20, 1926 in Glendale, Arizona, passed away peacefully Oct. 12, 2023, in Bonham, Texas in the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home with his family by his side: his two sons, Jesse Lacey and Harvey Lacey Jr., his daughter-in-law Glenda and his adopted daughter Mary Helen Kibel.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, at the Middle Verde Cemetery, his remains to be placed next to his wife’s.



Information provided by the family.