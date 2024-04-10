Arizona Lutheran Academy Choir to visit Peace Cottonwood on April 14

Arizona Lutheran Academy's own A Cappella choir, led by the passionate and dedicated music director, Josh Severeid, is set to deliver a meaningful message while singing at Peace Lutheran Church on Sunday, April 14. This talented group of students has been diligently preparing all year to share God's word with a repertoire that promises to resonate with the congregation and community alike.

The choir will perform these pieces during the normal service time at 10:30 a.m. The music will feature inspirational pieces carefully chosen to enrich the worship service. There is no admission cost, and all are welcome to attend and be a part of this special musical offering. Additionally, the service includes student Bible readers, a message by Pastor Brad Bode, and a few words about Arizona Lutheran Academy by Principal Kurt Rosenbaum. For more information about Peace Lutheran Church, please visit PeaceCottonwood.com. For more information about the Arizona Lutheran Academy Choir, please visit ALACoyotes.org/programs/fine-arts/.

About A Cappella

Arizona Lutheran Academy is a high school based choir that performs at concerts, chapel services, community events, leads worship at ALA Sunday church services, and is ALA’s representative at the WELS Choral Festivals. Under the guidance of Josh Severeid, the choir has grown not only in size, but also in the depth of their expertise. This group is committed to touching lives through music and serving God as they perform at various events throughout the region.