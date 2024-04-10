Camp Verde selects Miranda Fisher as next town manager

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Town Council officially selected their new town manager, Miranda Fisher, who will begin on May 28.

Out of a total pool of 58 candidates, Fisher and Carla Reece were the two finalists. Following a meet and greet with the community, tours of the Town, and interviews with council, Fisher was selected as the finalist.

"Miranda is a proven leader with a passion for public service and commitment to developing high functioning organizations,” Mayor Dee Jenkins said in a news release on April 9. “She has tackled challenges in her current position that are very similar to issues that Camp Verde faces, and we are excited to welcome her to this important role in our community."

Fisher holds nine years of executive management experience including serving as the regional director at AACRES Nevada, LLC in Las Vegas from 2016-2019 and the deputy town administrator/town clerk in Nederland, Colorado, 2019-21.

Currently, Fisher serves as the town administrator for the Town of Nederland.

Before being selected, Fisher told The Verde Independent she was excited to bring her experience to Arizona and assist the staff of Camp Verde.

“I think with the experience that I have and all of the things that Camp Verde is navigating from housing, to economic development, that growth, I will be a great contributor to the Town.” Fisher said. “The staff here has been incredible. It’s clear they know what they’re doing. My job is to amplify the work that they are doing. I want to take their momentum and provide the support where they want it and where they need it.”

Regarding a smooth transition for Fisher, current Interim Town Manager Gayle Mabery hopes to have a few weeks with Fisher to get her settled. Mabery’s contract is expected to end May 27 with Fisher’s contract beginning the next day.

“We will have an agenda item on the April 17 agenda to approve Miranda’s contract and consider extending my contract,” Mabery said. “I have offered to enter in a new contact to provide on-site and remote transition support.”

After her contract is up, Mabery plans on jumping back into retirement, traveling with her husband and spending as much time with her family as possible. This is the second stint she served as interim manager for Camp Verde. She previously retired as Clarkdale’s town manager before becoming a contracted interim manager.

“I really appreciated working with this council and leadership team and all of the staff,” Mabery said. “They have had a lot of transition over the past 18 months and everyone has helped in keeping the organization moving forward. It’s been great and I’m happy they found a new town manager that will keep moving the organization forward.”

