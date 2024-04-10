Suzanne Ross is the founder of the popular Sedona Ascension Retreats.

Before You Go... What: Suzanne Ross presents her program ‘Interdimensional Adventures’ When: Sunday, April 14, Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; the program begins at 3 p.m. Where: The Global Center for Christ Consciousness, 100 Northview Road, Sedona Cost: $15 at the door (cash preferred). More info: 928-282-7181, SedonaMUFON.org.

She presents her program ‘Interdimensional Adventures’ at Sedona MUFON Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. Suzanne's father had a missing time experience in 1954 and was implanted with a chip he called his ‘alien chip’. This abduction experience led to his involvement in Project Paperclip at Wright Patterson Airforce Base. Growing up, her father was always pointing to the sky and talking about alien life throughout the cosmos. Suzanne herself has had a missing time experience which expanded her psychic abilities and allowed her to travel interdimensionally. Suzanne will share her Interdimensional Adventures!

Our location: The Global Center for Christ Consciousness, 100 Northview Road, Sedona. Office phone is 928-282-7181. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; the program begins at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door, cash appreciated.

MUFON is currently the largest and oldest non-profit, civilian-run UFO organization in the world. It publishes a monthly journal, holds an annual symposium, and currently has more than 800 trained field investigators and 3500 members throughout the globe.