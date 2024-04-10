‘The Listener’ premiere April 12-18 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Listener’ showing April 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘The Listener’ is directed by Steve Buscemi and stars Tessa Thompson as Beth, a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, hopeless.

Over the last year, the tide has become a tsunami. As Beth goes through her shift, the stakes rise: is this the night she will lose someone? Save someone?

Eventually, Beth's own story comes to light, revealing why she does it. All along we remain with her: listening, comforting, connecting — patching the world back together, one stitch at a time.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, April 12, 13, 14 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, April 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.