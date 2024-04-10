Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monument celebrate Earth Day 2024 with special events

In honor of Earth Day, Tuzigoot National Monument will host a volunteer opportunity to plant cottonwood saplings and willow cuttings at 8:30 a.m. on April 11. Tuzigoot National Monument continues with post-wildfire (Tuzigoot Fire, April 2023) work and invites volunteers to join us in restoring habitat that was lost due to the fire. The marsh has impressively rebounded since the fire but to jump start riparian tree growth, we will be planting several riparian tree cuttings. Those interested in volunteering for this event must RSVP with the Tuzigoot Visitor Center 928-634-5564. Event is limited to 15 participants and tools will be provided. Wear clothing appropriate for outdoor work (long pants, long sleeves, close -toed shoes/boots, gloves, etc.) and bring sun protection, salty snacks, and plenty of water.

On April 22, the public also has the opportunity to join us for an Earth Day Stewardship event at Montezuma Well Picnic Area (9 a.m.) for a day of weed-pulling. Those interested in volunteering for this event must RSVP with the Montezuma Castle Visitor Center 928-567-3322. Event is limited to 15 participants and tools will be provided. Wear clothing appropriate for outdoor work and bring sun protection, salty snacks, and plenty of water.

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments are two of America’s 423 national park units. Learn more about Montezuma Castle at NPS.gov/moca. Also on Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more about Tuzigoot at NPS.gov/tuzi. Also on Facebook, and Instagram.